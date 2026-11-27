Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) SVP Arjun Kampani sold 6,254 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $281,304.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 237,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,666,107.40. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arjun Kampani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Arjun Kampani sold 7,533 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $378,834.57.

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.60. 10,429,051 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,655,862. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,124,970,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,627,204 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $2,691,544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,280,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 14.8% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,737,451 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $278,262,000 after purchasing an additional 352,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth about $245,764,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Key Rocket Lab News

These are some of the RKLB news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab completed its 101st Electron mission, its 22nd launch of 2026, and delivered Synspective’s 14th StriX satellite to orbit. The successful flight highlights Electron’s operating cadence and reliability; Synspective has booked 47 missions in total, with 33 still scheduled through 2031. Rocket Lab launch announcement

Rocket Lab completed its 101st Electron mission, its 22nd launch of 2026, and delivered Synspective’s 14th StriX satellite to orbit. The successful flight highlights Electron’s operating cadence and reliability; Synspective has booked 47 missions in total, with 33 still scheduled through 2031. Negative Sentiment: A recent Mizuho assessment set a $40 price target and an Underperform rating, warning that the share valuation may leave limited upside. That contrasts with the operational progress and backlog cited by bullish investors. Mizuho rating and target

A recent Mizuho assessment set a $40 price target and an Underperform rating, warning that the share valuation may leave limited upside. That contrasts with the operational progress and backlog cited by bullish investors. Negative Sentiment: Neutron has yet to fly, and reports note delays to the program’s debut. That creates execution risk: booked orders provide potential future business but depend on the rocket reaching service as planned. Report on Neutron orders and delays

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rocket Lab from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $122.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is an aerospace company that provides launch services and space systems for commercial, civil and government customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and operates launch facilities in New Zealand and the United States. Its Electron rocket is designed to carry small satellites to orbit, while HASTE is a suborbital launch vehicle used for hypersonic and other technology testing. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle intended to serve a wider range of missions.

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