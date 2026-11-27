Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) insider Frank Torti sold 700,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $29,582,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,306,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,091,707. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ROIV stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.95. 2,462,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,231. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $15,589,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 31,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,577,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines for serious diseases, including conditions with limited treatment options. It advances drug programs through specialized subsidiaries and collaborates with other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company's portfolio has included programs in areas such as immunology, rare disease, and RNA-based therapeutics. Its subsidiaries and partners work on drug research, clinical development, and, where applicable, commercialization.

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