Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 126,465 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $4,963,751.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,100. The trade was a 93.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 129,307 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $4,902,028.37.

On Thursday, November 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 66,560 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $2,758,246.40.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,489 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $3,132,262.45.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,969 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $3,889,376.91.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 114,813 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $4,980,587.94.

On Thursday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,875 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $1,699,173.75.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 108,212 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $4,649,869.64.

On Thursday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,402 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $2,764,542.54.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 103,110 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $4,241,945.40.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 95,388 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $3,993,895.56.

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Samsara Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,692,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,136. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 353.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $508.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $483.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Samsara's revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.760-0.780 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.180-1.090 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Samsara from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Samsara from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Samsara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Markowski Investments bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,377 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. is a technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for organizations managing physical operations. Founded in 2015 by Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket, the company combines connected devices, software and data analytics to help businesses monitor vehicles, equipment and other assets. Its offerings include fleet telematics, vehicle and equipment tracking, video-based safety tools, site monitoring and applications for managing operational workflows. The platform collects data from internet-connected devices and uses analytics and artificial intelligence to help customers improve visibility, safety and efficiency.

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