Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 129,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $4,903,089.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,786. This represents a 74.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, John Bicket sold 126,415 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $4,961,788.75.

On Thursday, November 12th, John Bicket sold 66,895 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $2,772,797.75.

On Wednesday, November 11th, John Bicket sold 74,271 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $3,123,095.55.

On Tuesday, November 10th, John Bicket sold 93,862 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $3,884,948.18.

On Thursday, October 29th, John Bicket sold 42,507 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $1,767,441.06.

On Wednesday, October 28th, John Bicket sold 107,729 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $4,629,115.13.

On Tuesday, October 27th, John Bicket sold 113,664 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $4,930,744.32.

On Thursday, October 15th, John Bicket sold 65,209 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $2,756,384.43.

On Wednesday, October 14th, John Bicket sold 103,206 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $4,245,894.84.

On Tuesday, October 13th, John Bicket sold 95,485 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $3,997,956.95.

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Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.12. 2,692,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,136. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.27, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.33. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.29 million. Samsara had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.760-0.780 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.180-1.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Samsara by 203.5% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,245 shares of the company's stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,839,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 85.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,336,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $661,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,038,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc. is a technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for organizations managing physical operations. Founded in 2015 by Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket, the company combines connected devices, software and data analytics to help businesses monitor vehicles, equipment and other assets. Its offerings include fleet telematics, vehicle and equipment tracking, video-based safety tools, site monitoring and applications for managing operational workflows. The platform collects data from internet-connected devices and uses analytics and artificial intelligence to help customers improve visibility, safety and efficiency.

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