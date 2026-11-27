Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Reitknecht sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$461,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$76,975. This trade represents a 85.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Stephen Reitknecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen Reitknecht sold 13,333 shares of Savaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.77, for a total transaction of C$423,589.41.

On Thursday, November 26th, Stephen Reitknecht sold 8,333 shares of Savaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.28, for a total transaction of C$268,989.24.

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Savaria Stock Performance

SIS traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$32.33. The company had a trading volume of 84,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,007. Savaria Co. has a 12-month low of C$20.87 and a 12-month high of C$32.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. Savaria had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of C$245.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SIS. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Savaria in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Ventum Financial set a C$34.50 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TD boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Savaria has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$34.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIS

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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