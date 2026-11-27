Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $52,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,599,391.40. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $52,512.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $51,144.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $55,304.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $57,944.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $59,448.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $62,656.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $60,016.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $64,656.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $61,432.00.

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SEA Price Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $148.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.21). SEA had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. SEA's quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SEA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. New Street Research cut shares of SEA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEA

Institutional Trading of SEA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 1,511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SEA by 53.9% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SEA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 611.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,280 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 27.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited is a Singapore-based internet company that operates digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services businesses. Founded in 2009 as Garena, the company adopted the Sea name in 2017. Its businesses include Garena, which develops and publishes online games, and Shopee, an e-commerce marketplace connecting buyers and sellers. Sea also offers digital financial services, including mobile payments and related services, through its financial services business. Sea serves markets across Southeast Asia and Taiwan, as well as selected markets in Latin America and other regions.

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