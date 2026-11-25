ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) Director Nir Epstein sold 2,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. 524,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $2.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's payout ratio is 0.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 71,877 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,006 shares of the company's stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company's stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company's stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is an international container shipping company headquartered in Haifa, Israel. It transports cargo on global trade routes and provides related logistics services, including inland transportation and cargo-management solutions. The company operates a network of shipping services using a combination of owned and chartered vessels, along with containers and partnerships with other carriers. Its offerings serve businesses moving a range of goods, including refrigerated and other specialized cargo.

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