ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) EVP Hani Kalinski sold 10,867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $326,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get ZIM alerts: Sign Up

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE ZIM traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 524,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's payout ratio is 0.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $59,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company's stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is an international container shipping company headquartered in Haifa, Israel. It transports cargo on global trade routes and provides related logistics services, including inland transportation and cargo-management solutions. The company operates a network of shipping services using a combination of owned and chartered vessels, along with containers and partnerships with other carriers. Its offerings serve businesses moving a range of goods, including refrigerated and other specialized cargo.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services wasn't on the list.

While ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report