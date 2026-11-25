Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME - Get Free Report) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 61,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,719,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,938,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,630,815.50. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 38,710 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,113,299.60.

Get Zymeworks alerts: Sign Up

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. 767,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.01. Zymeworks had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $512.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 828.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 813.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ZYME

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc. is a biotechnology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, that develops engineered medicines, with a focus on treatments for cancer and other serious diseases. Its antibody-engineering technologies are designed to create therapies that can engage multiple biological targets or modify immune responses. The company's lead program is zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody. In the United States, it is marketed by partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals as Ziihera for certain adults with previously treated, unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zymeworks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zymeworks wasn't on the list.

While Zymeworks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report