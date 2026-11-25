Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) CEO John Hall sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $131,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,846,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,297,265.52. This represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Intapp Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 52,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,236. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -124.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $161.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Intapp's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Get Our Latest Report on INTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 4,381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 800.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

About Intapp

Intapp provides cloud-based software and artificial intelligence solutions for professional and financial services firms, including legal, accounting, consulting, investment banking and private capital businesses. Its products help organizations manage workflows, client relationships, risk and compliance, collaboration, and timekeeping. The company's offerings include DealCloud, a platform for relationship management and dealmaking, as well as tools for intake, conflicts management, information barriers, and time capture.

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