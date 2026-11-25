Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) CMO Dustin Sedgwick sold 6,782 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $303,765.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 38,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,736,149.98. The trade was a 14.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Intapp Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of INTA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. 52,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,236. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -124.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.31. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $48.19.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company's revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intapp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. UBS Group reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.71.

View Our Latest Report on Intapp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 4,381.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 800.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

About Intapp

Intapp provides cloud-based software and artificial intelligence solutions for professional and financial services firms, including legal, accounting, consulting, investment banking and private capital businesses. Its products help organizations manage workflows, client relationships, risk and compliance, collaboration, and timekeeping. The company's offerings include DealCloud, a platform for relationship management and dealmaking, as well as tools for intake, conflicts management, information barriers, and time capture.

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