Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) insider David Harrison sold 2,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,091,745. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Benjamin Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, David Harrison sold 40,284 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,823,253.84.

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Intapp Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 52,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,236. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -124.27, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.63 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $133,660,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intapp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,046,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,599,000 after purchasing an additional 112,735 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,871,395 shares of the company's stock worth $67,763,000 after purchasing an additional 370,601 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,170 shares of the company's stock worth $34,659,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp provides cloud-based software and artificial intelligence solutions for professional and financial services firms, including legal, accounting, consulting, investment banking and private capital businesses. Its products help organizations manage workflows, client relationships, risk and compliance, collaboration, and timekeeping. The company's offerings include DealCloud, a platform for relationship management and dealmaking, as well as tools for intake, conflicts management, information barriers, and time capture.

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