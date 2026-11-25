Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) CEO John Hall sold 31,248 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,399,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,814,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,387,102.24. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Intapp Stock Down 0.7%

INTA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. 52,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,236. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.31. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. Citigroup increased their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intapp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth $821,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Intapp by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp provides cloud-based software and artificial intelligence solutions for professional and financial services firms, including legal, accounting, consulting, investment banking and private capital businesses. Its products help organizations manage workflows, client relationships, risk and compliance, collaboration, and timekeeping. The company's offerings include DealCloud, a platform for relationship management and dealmaking, as well as tools for intake, conflicts management, information barriers, and time capture.

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