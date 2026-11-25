Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $27,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $439,616.32. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.7%

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. 924,649 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $413.16 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $13.00 price objective on Integra LifeSciences and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $13.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $16.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IART

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,734 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $60,899,000 after acquiring an additional 147,655 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $61,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,421 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 106,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,461,104 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 160,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,509 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 589,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company's stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences is a medical technology company that develops products for neurosurgery, surgical care and tissue repair. Its offerings include devices and instruments used in cranial surgery, neuromonitoring and wound reconstruction, as well as materials designed to support the repair or regeneration of tissue. The company's product portfolio includes dural repair products, cranial stabilization systems, surgical instruments and dermal regeneration products. Integra serves hospitals, surgeons and other healthcare providers in the United States and international markets.

Further Reading

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