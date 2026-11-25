Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) SVP Laurie Pulatie-Hahn sold 176 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $17,369.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,445.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Laurie Pulatie-Hahn sold 186 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $18,127.56.

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Itron Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $100.21. 134,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $599.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $595.50 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 50.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Itron from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Itron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Itron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc. provides technology and services that help utilities and cities manage energy, water and other resources. Its offerings include smart meters, communications networks, software and related services for electric, gas and water utilities. The company's solutions support functions such as collecting meter data, monitoring and managing utility networks, and improving operational efficiency. Itron also offers technologies for grid management, distributed energy resources and smart city applications, including connected street lighting.

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