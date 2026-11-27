JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) Director Louis Hsieh sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $384,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,065,285.32. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Louis Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Louis Hsieh sold 15,000 shares of JD.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $412,650.00.

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JD.com Stock Up 3.7%

JD stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,010,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $46.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded JD.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 109.1% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 382,838 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 199,724 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,356,490 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $222,283,000 after purchasing an additional 235,034 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,087 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in JD.com by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,753 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 75,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company's stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc. is a technology-driven e-commerce company founded in China in 1998. It began as a retailer of electronics and moved its business online in 2004. The company is headquartered in Beijing and serves customers primarily in China. JD.com sells a wide range of products, including electronics, home appliances, groceries, clothing and general merchandise. Its retail operations combine direct sales with third-party merchants that use its online marketplaces. The company also provides logistics and supply-chain services through JD Logistics, including warehousing, delivery and fulfillment for businesses.

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