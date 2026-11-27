JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) Director Louis Hsieh sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $412,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,775.64. This trade represents a 36.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Louis Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Louis Hsieh sold 15,000 shares of JD.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $384,450.00.

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JD.com Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 9,010,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,190,628. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88. JD.com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $46.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 52.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,792 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. StoneX set a $42.00 price target on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc. is a technology-driven e-commerce company founded in China in 1998. It began as a retailer of electronics and moved its business online in 2004. The company is headquartered in Beijing and serves customers primarily in China. JD.com sells a wide range of products, including electronics, home appliances, groceries, clothing and general merchandise. Its retail operations combine direct sales with third-party merchants that use its online marketplaces. The company also provides logistics and supply-chain services through JD Logistics, including warehousing, delivery and fulfillment for businesses.

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