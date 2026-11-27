JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 221,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $181,630.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 851,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $698,307.90. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 219,700 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $180,154.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 300,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $348,000.00.

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JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 654,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,259. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $798.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $804.29 million. JELD-WEN had a negative return on equity of 971.86% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 428,311 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 403,169 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $1.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JELD

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is a manufacturer of doors, windows and related building products for residential and commercial construction and renovation. Its products include interior and exterior doors, windows and patio doors, sold under the JELD-WEN brand and other regional brands. The company serves customers in North America and Europe, including builders, distributors, dealers and home-improvement retailers. Its products are used in new construction as well as remodeling and replacement projects.

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