JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 219,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $180,154.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 844,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,731.90. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 221,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $181,630.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 300,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $348,000.00.

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JELD-WEN Stock Up 7.0%

NYSE:JELD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. 654,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.28.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. JELD-WEN had a negative return on equity of 971.86% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $798.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.29 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,709,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth $3,668,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 403,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 428,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 882,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 126,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JELD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JELD-WEN from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut JELD-WEN from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $1.98.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JELD-WEN

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is a manufacturer of doors, windows and related building products for residential and commercial construction and renovation. Its products include interior and exterior doors, windows and patio doors, sold under the JELD-WEN brand and other regional brands. The company serves customers in North America and Europe, including builders, distributors, dealers and home-improvement retailers. Its products are used in new construction as well as remodeling and replacement projects.

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