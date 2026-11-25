JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) Director Elisa Steele sold 554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $57,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,389.24. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Elisa Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Elisa Steele sold 554 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $57,289.14.

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JFrog Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FROG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.85. 1,747,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,323. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $121.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -582.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 373.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. JFrog had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $179.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised JFrog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JFrog from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FROG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,845 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $216,697,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 4.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company's stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. develops software delivery and supply-chain tools for organizations building and deploying applications. Its platform helps teams manage software packages and other binary artifacts throughout the development lifecycle, from creation and testing to distribution and deployment. Its products include JFrog Artifactory, a repository manager for storing and managing software artifacts, and JFrog Xray, which scans software components for security vulnerabilities and policy issues. The broader platform also offers tools for continuous integration and delivery, software distribution, and software supply-chain security, and can be deployed in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments.

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