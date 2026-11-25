Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK - Get Free Report) CEO Donald Burnette acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,083,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,283,037.98. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Kodiak AI Stock Up 12.4%

Kodiak AI stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Kodiak AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $222.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kodiak AI, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kodiak AI by 143.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,779 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Kodiak AI in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kodiak AI by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kodiak AI by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,587 shares of the company's stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Kodiak AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak AI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak AI has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KDK

About Kodiak AI

Kodiak AI develops autonomous-driving technology for commercial vehicles, with a focus on long-haul trucking. Its Kodiak Driver system combines software, sensors and other vehicle hardware to help trucks navigate roads and perform driving tasks without a human driver continuously controlling the vehicle. The company integrates its technology into trucks and offers autonomous trucking solutions for freight transportation. It has also pursued applications in the defense sector, adapting its autonomous-driving capabilities for military vehicles and operations.

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