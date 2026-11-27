Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG - Get Free Report) Director Michael Shaun Mcewan bought 38,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$89,916.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 243,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$575,776.28. This represents a 18.51% increase in their position.

Michael Shaun Mcewan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Michael Shaun Mcewan bought 1,900 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,465.00.

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Kraken Robotics Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CVE PNG traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.87. 1,828,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,179. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.50 and a beta of 1.26. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.26 and a 12 month high of C$10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Desjardins Sceurities lowered their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$13.00 to C$8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$7.21.

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About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc., a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

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