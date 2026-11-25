Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG - Get Free Report) insider Gregory Michael Reid purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,965,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,316,741.60. This represents a 0.68% increase in their position.

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Kraken Robotics Stock Up 13.5%

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock traded up C$0.32 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$999.10 million, a P/E ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.42. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.26 and a 1 year high of C$10.72.

Latest Kraken Robotics News

Investors following PNG have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Two insiders bought 40,000 shares each on Nov. 25. Duane Joseph Alexander Mackay paid C$2.35 per share, increasing his holding by 3.43%; Director Donald Christopher Robertson paid C$2.37, lifting his position by 400%. Insider purchases can signal confidence in the company. Insider transaction details

Two insiders bought 40,000 shares each on Nov. 25. Duane Joseph Alexander Mackay paid C$2.35 per share, increasing his holding by 3.43%; Director Donald Christopher Robertson paid C$2.37, lifting his position by 400%. Insider purchases can signal confidence in the company. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James and National Bank Financial cut their targets to C$4.50 but maintained “outperform” ratings, while Desjardins lowered its target to C$8.00 and kept a “buy” rating. Despite the reductions, these targets remain above the cited C$2.69 share price. Raymond James recommendations National Bank Financial recommendations Desjardins recommendations

Raymond James and National Bank Financial cut their targets to C$4.50 but maintained “outperform” ratings, while Desjardins lowered its target to C$8.00 and kept a “buy” rating. Despite the reductions, these targets remain above the cited C$2.69 share price. Negative Sentiment: ATB Cormark cut its target from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and moved to “sector perform,” putting its target below the cited share price. The fact that all four firms lowered targets signals reduced analyst expectations, even where ratings remain positive. ATB Cormark recommendations

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PNG shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$8.00 to C$4.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins Sceurities lowered their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$13.00 to C$8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraken Robotics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$7.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kraken Robotics

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc., a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

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