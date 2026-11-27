Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 557,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $92,569,002.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 371,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,670,556.87. This represents a 60.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Bruce Booth sold 142,389 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $24,657,503.13.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Bruce Booth sold 92,190 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $15,155,114.10.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.75. The stock had a trading volume of 868,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,609. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $120.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.04. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.06). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 285.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. Brookline Capital Markets restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital set a $132.00 price target on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on KYMR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,818 shares of the company's stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,706,994 shares of the company's stock worth $414,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 164,349 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,169,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 44.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule medicines that use targeted protein degradation to remove disease-causing proteins from cells. Its research focuses on proteins that have been difficult to address with conventional drug approaches. The company's pipeline includes investigational protein degraders for immune and inflammatory diseases and cancer. These candidates are undergoing research and clinical development; Kymera does not describe them as approved medicines.

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