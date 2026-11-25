La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB - Get Free Report) insider Terrence Linz sold 3,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,859,904.90. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. 597,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,677. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $506.27 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.40 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.2420. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. La-Z-Boy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LZB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut La-Z-Boy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded La-Z-Boy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LZB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 172.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4,718.2% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 1,060 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated designs, manufactures, markets and sells residential furniture, including recliners, sofas, chairs and other upholstered products, as well as selected casegoods such as bedroom and dining furniture. Its brands include La-Z-Boy, Joybird, England, Kincaid and American Drew. Founded in 1927 by cousins Edwin Shoemaker and Edward Knabusch, the company grew from their development of an early reclining chair. La-Z-Boy is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan, and sells its products through company-operated stores, independent retailers and online channels, primarily serving customers in North America.

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