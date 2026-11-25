Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) CEO Adam Schechter sold 6,810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.04, for a total transaction of $2,506,352.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 95,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,241,670.20. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Labcorp Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Labcorp stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.69. The company had a trading volume of 527,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,871. The company's 50-day moving average is $336.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.00 and a twelve month high of $378.88. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Labcorp from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Labcorp from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $369.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Labcorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Labcorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,831 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $285,874,000 after buying an additional 492,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Labcorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 820,442 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $218,901,000 after acquiring an additional 133,549 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Labcorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 679,807 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $209,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the second quarter worth $142,125,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp NYSE: LH, formally Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, is a global life sciences company that provides diagnostic testing and services to patients, physicians, hospitals, employers and other health care organizations. Its offerings include routine and specialty laboratory tests, anatomic pathology and genetic testing. The company also supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with laboratory services for drug development and clinical trials, including testing and analysis used in research and clinical studies.

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