LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ - Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 50,000 shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,240,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,396,777.20. This trade represents a 1.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 88,620 shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,794.60.

On Friday, November 20th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 38,654 shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,029.30.

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LENZ Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

LENZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 121,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,071. The firm has a market cap of $97.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.78. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. LENZ Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.56% and a negative net margin of 1,134.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,019,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 432,846 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on LENZ Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded LENZ Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded LENZ Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on LENZ Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for presbyopia, the age-related difficulty focusing on nearby objects. Its lead product, VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution), is a prescription eye drop approved in the United States for treating presbyopia in adults. VIZZ is designed to improve near vision by constricting the pupil, which can increase depth of focus. The company's work centers on developing and commercializing this topical, non-invasive treatment as an alternative to corrective eyewear for people with presbyopia.

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