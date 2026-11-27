LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ - Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 88,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,794.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,228,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,137,753.04. This represents a 2.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 50,000 shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 38,654 shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $114,029.30.

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LENZ Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of LENZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 121,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,071. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10). LENZ Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.56% and a negative net margin of 1,134.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $13,019,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,298,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,682,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 432,846 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LENZ shares. Zacks Research raised shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LENZ Therapeutics

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for presbyopia, the age-related difficulty focusing on nearby objects. Its lead product, VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution), is a prescription eye drop approved in the United States for treating presbyopia in adults. VIZZ is designed to improve near vision by constricting the pupil, which can increase depth of focus. The company's work centers on developing and commercializing this topical, non-invasive treatment as an alternative to corrective eyewear for people with presbyopia.

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