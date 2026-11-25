Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) EVP Parham Javaheri sold 90,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $4,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 183,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,978.81. This trade represents a 32.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Life Time Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LTH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. 1,896,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,059. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $893.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $874.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,717,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,271,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 121,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. operates a network of fitness and wellness clubs in the United States and Canada. Its locations combine fitness facilities with services and amenities such as group exercise classes, personal training, swimming, racquet sports, spa services, and dining. The company also offers digital fitness and wellness content through its app and other platforms, complementing its in-person club services. Its clubs are designed to serve individuals and families with a range of fitness, recreation, and wellness programs.

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