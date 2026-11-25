Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) insider Yuen Wupen sold 115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.65, for a total value of $51,479.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,787,880.25. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yuen Wupen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.07, for a total value of $281,535.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.62, for a total value of $256,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.92, for a total value of $289,460.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.93, for a total transaction of $276,965.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Yuen Wupen sold 307 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $290,115.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.50, for a total transaction of $474,250.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.75, for a total transaction of $467,875.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $946.56, for a total transaction of $473,280.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.27, for a total transaction of $479,635.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

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Lumentum Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of LITE traded down $10.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,393,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,700. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.06 and a 1-year high of $1,143.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $813.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $811.55. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.35. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 175.82% and a positive return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The company's revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $820.00 to $685.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $1,165.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Lumentum from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,048.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,581,464,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $1,621,396,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 188.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 658,427 shares of the technology company's stock worth $564,970,000 after acquiring an additional 430,355 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 9.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 650,929 shares of the technology company's stock worth $632,221,000 after acquiring an additional 55,368 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $494,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Lumentum

Investors following LITE have been watching these headlines:

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc. develops and manufactures optical and photonic products used in communications networks and industrial applications. Its products include components and modules that help transmit, switch and manage optical signals across telecommunications and data center networks. The company also supplies lasers and other photonic technologies for industrial uses, including manufacturing and materials processing. Lumentum serves customers around the world, including network equipment providers, cloud and data center operators, and industrial manufacturers.

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