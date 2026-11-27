Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG - Get Free Report) insider Terrence Smith sold 45,840 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.79, for a total transaction of C$4,161,813.60.

Terrence Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 26th, Terrence Smith sold 1,800 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.03, for a total value of C$162,054.00.

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Lundin Gold Stock Performance

TSE LUG traded up C$4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$93.67. 417,509 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,608. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.86. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$71.51 and a one year high of C$130.98. The company's 50-day moving average is C$90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.81.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 106.65% and a net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of C$901.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $1.0934 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Lundin Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$98.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$137.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$108.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Gold

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

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