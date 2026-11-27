Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG - Get Free Report) insider Terrence Smith sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.03, for a total transaction of C$162,054.00. Following the sale, the insider owned -1,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at C($162,054). This trade represents a ∞ decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Terrence Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Terrence Smith sold 45,840 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.79, for a total value of C$4,161,813.60.

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Lundin Gold Trading Up 4.5%

TSE:LUG traded up C$4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$93.67. 417,509 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.81. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$71.51 and a 12 month high of C$130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 106.65% and a net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of C$901.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.0934 per share. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Lundin Gold's dividend payout ratio is currently 100.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$137.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$98.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$108.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

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