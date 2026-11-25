Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE:MX - Get Free Report) CEO Chae Lee bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 588,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,700. The trade was a 7.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chae Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Chae Lee acquired 50,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Chae Lee bought 40,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Chae Lee bought 70,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $155,400.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Chae Lee purchased 20,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Chae Lee acquired 80,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $254,400.00.

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Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

MX opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 20.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,637 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172,947 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company's stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is a semiconductor company that develops and supplies analog and mixed-signal products. Its portfolio includes power semiconductors and integrated circuits used to manage and convert electrical power in consumer, industrial, automotive and communications applications. The company also makes display driver integrated circuits, which help control the images shown on screens such as those in mobile devices, televisions and other electronics. Its products serve manufacturers and other customers in markets around the world.

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