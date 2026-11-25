MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $107,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 376,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,941,897.28. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $44,307.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $108,716.25.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,574.16.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $70,764.08.

On Monday, November 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $138,098.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $71,704.96.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $135,717.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $70,318.40.

On Monday, November 9th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $133,431.24.

On Monday, November 9th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $69,674.64.

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MediaAlpha Trading Down 2.5%

MAX traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 947,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $755.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.12. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.93 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 994.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about MAX:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded MediaAlpha from “hold” to “strong buy.” Zacks also cited improving earnings estimates and a technical chart pattern it viewed as a potential sign of support. Zacks upgrade Zacks analysis

Zacks Research upgraded MediaAlpha from “hold” to “strong buy.” Zacks also cited improving earnings estimates and a technical chart pattern it viewed as a potential sign of support. Positive Sentiment: A report says MediaAlpha repurchased $16 million of its shares, a potentially supportive signal of capital return and company confidence. Share repurchase report

A report says MediaAlpha repurchased $16 million of its shares, a potentially supportive signal of capital return and company confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Director Eugene Nonko sold shares over several days, but the reported sales were to cover tax withholding from vested equity awards—not identified as discretionary sales. This may limit the negative signal, though insider-sale headlines can still affect sentiment. SEC filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MediaAlpha from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised MediaAlpha from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 21.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP increased its position in MediaAlpha by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 23,451 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha operates a technology platform that connects consumers shopping for insurance with insurance carriers and distributors. Its marketplace uses consumer-intent data and real-time bidding to help match shoppers with relevant insurance products and providers. The company focuses on insurance categories including auto, home, health and life. Its platform serves carriers, agents, brokers and other insurance distributors, with its business primarily centered on the U.S. market. MediaAlpha became an independent company in 2014 after operating within White Mountains Insurance Group.

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