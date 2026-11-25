MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $44,307.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 618,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,345,160. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $107,649.60.

On Monday, November 23rd, Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $108,716.25.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $136,574.16.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $70,764.08.

On Monday, November 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $138,098.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $71,704.96.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $135,717.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $70,318.40.

On Monday, November 9th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $133,431.24.

On Monday, November 9th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $69,674.64.

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MediaAlpha Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. 947,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,097. The company has a market capitalization of $755.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.93 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 994.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Top MediaAlpha Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about MAX:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded MediaAlpha from “hold” to “strong buy.” Zacks also cited improving earnings estimates and a technical chart pattern it viewed as a potential sign of support. Zacks upgrade Zacks analysis

Zacks Research upgraded MediaAlpha from “hold” to “strong buy.” Zacks also cited improving earnings estimates and a technical chart pattern it viewed as a potential sign of support. Positive Sentiment: A report says MediaAlpha repurchased $16 million of its shares, a potentially supportive signal of capital return and company confidence. Share repurchase report

A report says MediaAlpha repurchased $16 million of its shares, a potentially supportive signal of capital return and company confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Director Eugene Nonko sold shares over several days, but the reported sales were to cover tax withholding from vested equity awards—not identified as discretionary sales. This may limit the negative signal, though insider-sale headlines can still affect sentiment. SEC filing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,788 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP raised its position in MediaAlpha by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 23,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MediaAlpha

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha operates a technology platform that connects consumers shopping for insurance with insurance carriers and distributors. Its marketplace uses consumer-intent data and real-time bidding to help match shoppers with relevant insurance products and providers. The company focuses on insurance categories including auto, home, health and life. Its platform serves carriers, agents, brokers and other insurance distributors, with its business primarily centered on the U.S. market. MediaAlpha became an independent company in 2014 after operating within White Mountains Insurance Group.

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