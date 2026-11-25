MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $108,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 393,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,208,296.75. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $107,649.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $44,307.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,574.16.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $70,764.08.

On Monday, November 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $138,098.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $71,704.96.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $135,717.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $70,318.40.

On Monday, November 9th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $133,431.24.

On Monday, November 9th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $69,674.64.

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MediaAlpha Price Performance

Shares of MAX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 947,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,097. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $755.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.93 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 994.23%. On average, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 21.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MediaAlpha from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Read Our Latest Report on MAX

Top MediaAlpha Stories

Investors following MAX have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded MediaAlpha from “hold” to “strong buy.” Zacks also cited improving earnings estimates and a technical chart pattern it viewed as a potential sign of support. Zacks upgrade Zacks analysis

Zacks Research upgraded MediaAlpha from “hold” to “strong buy.” Zacks also cited improving earnings estimates and a technical chart pattern it viewed as a potential sign of support. Positive Sentiment: A report says MediaAlpha repurchased $16 million of its shares, a potentially supportive signal of capital return and company confidence. Share repurchase report

A report says MediaAlpha repurchased $16 million of its shares, a potentially supportive signal of capital return and company confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Director Eugene Nonko sold shares over several days, but the reported sales were to cover tax withholding from vested equity awards—not identified as discretionary sales. This may limit the negative signal, though insider-sale headlines can still affect sentiment. SEC filing

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha operates a technology platform that connects consumers shopping for insurance with insurance carriers and distributors. Its marketplace uses consumer-intent data and real-time bidding to help match shoppers with relevant insurance products and providers. The company focuses on insurance categories including auto, home, health and life. Its platform serves carriers, agents, brokers and other insurance distributors, with its business primarily centered on the U.S. market. MediaAlpha became an independent company in 2014 after operating within White Mountains Insurance Group.

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