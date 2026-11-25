Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED - Get Free Report) Director Parsa Kiai purchased 21,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $255,231.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 831,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,968,246.20. This trade represents a 2.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Parsa Kiai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Parsa Kiai acquired 6,677 shares of Medifast stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,586.74.

On Thursday, November 19th, Parsa Kiai bought 85,150 shares of Medifast stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,026,057.50.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Parsa Kiai bought 8,886 shares of Medifast stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $108,053.76.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Parsa Kiai bought 661 shares of Medifast stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $8,612.83.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Parsa Kiai bought 5,557 shares of Medifast stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $68,017.68.

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Medifast Price Performance

NYSE:MED traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 59,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. Medifast Inc has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Medifast (NYSE:MED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.16. Medifast had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Medifast from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medifast presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MED

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,221 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 120,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Medifast by 411.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Medifast by 46.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,704 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 111,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC grew its position in Medifast by 23.0% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 184,432 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,516 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc. is a health and wellness company focused on weight management and healthy living. Its products and programs are marketed primarily under the OPTAVIA brand. OPTAVIA offers structured plans that combine portion-controlled meal replacements and other nutrition products with guidance from independent coaches. The company's approach emphasizes nutrition, behavior changes and ongoing support. Founded in 1980, Medifast serves customers primarily in the United States. Its business centers on selling products and connecting customers with coaches who provide support as they follow the company's programs.

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