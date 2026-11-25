Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,009,600. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $377,400.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.39, for a total value of $402,805.31.

On Monday, November 16th, Javier Olivan sold 939 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.39, for a total value of $601,326.21.

On Monday, November 9th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.03, for a total value of $396,917.87.

On Monday, November 9th, Javier Olivan sold 946 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.03, for a total value of $596,954.38.

On Monday, November 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.15, for a total value of $386,300.35.

On Monday, November 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 946 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.15, for a total transaction of $580,985.90.

On Monday, October 26th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $402,560.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Javier Olivan sold 946 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $605,440.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.20, for a total transaction of $444,828.80.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $20.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $609.89. 18,593,306 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,009,486. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm's 50-day moving average is $673.74 and its 200 day moving average is $628.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $779.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.16%.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $67,560,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $12,036,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,230,426,000 after buying an additional 162,909 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after buying an additional 1,815,017 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $5,209,048,000 after buying an additional 583,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CICC Research decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $773.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $806.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Latest Meta Platforms News

Here's some of the latest news about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta is expanding Muse shopping in the UK with 14 retail partners, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. Jefferies sees the shopping assistant as a possible way to increase Instagram ad revenue and reiterated a Buy rating, citing what it views as an attractive valuation. Meta's Muse shopping agent launches in UK with retail partnerships

Meta is expanding Muse shopping in the UK with 14 retail partners, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. Jefferies sees the shopping assistant as a possible way to increase Instagram ad revenue and reiterated a Buy rating, citing what it views as an attractive valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Meta’s planned Class C share issuance remains paused amid shareholder litigation. The delay leaves uncertainty around a proposed funding source for AI investment, but the immediate financial impact is unclear. Meta pauses Class C share issuance amid shareholder lawsuit

Meta’s planned Class C share issuance remains paused amid shareholder litigation. The delay leaves uncertainty around a proposed funding source for AI investment, but the immediate financial impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Credit investors are expressing greater concern about how major AI companies will finance data-center expansion, with default-protection costs reaching records for some industry names. That adds to investor sensitivity around Meta’s substantial AI spending and its ability to earn adequate returns on that investment. Credit markets sound alarm on AI spending

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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