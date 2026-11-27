Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA - Get Free Report) insider S.A. De C.V. Tether International purchased 120,112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,075,002.40. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 14,340,959 shares in the company, valued at C$128,351,583.05. This represents a 0.84% increase in their position.

S.A. De C.V. Tether International also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, S.A. De C.V. Tether International purchased 105,125 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.95 per share, with a total value of C$940,868.75.

On Tuesday, November 24th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International purchased 156,546 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,385,432.10.

On Tuesday, October 27th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International bought 45,194 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,412.22.

On Wednesday, October 28th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International bought 36,775 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$394,228.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International acquired 33,487 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$356,636.55.

On Friday, October 30th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International bought 123,735 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,258,384.95.

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Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

CVE MTA traded up C$0.37 on Friday, reaching C$9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,015. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.09. The stock has a market cap of C$933.84 million, a P/E ratio of -944.00 and a beta of 2.71. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.27 and a 12-month high of C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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