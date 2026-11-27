Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA - Get Free Report) insider S.A. De C.V. Tether International acquired 156,546 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.85 per share, with a total value of C$1,385,432.10. Following the purchase, the insider owned 14,220,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$125,854,495.95. The trade was a 1.11% increase in their position.

S.A. De C.V. Tether International also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, S.A. De C.V. Tether International bought 105,125 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$940,868.75.

On Wednesday, November 25th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International bought 120,112 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,075,002.40.

On Tuesday, October 27th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International purchased 45,194 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,412.22.

On Wednesday, October 28th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International acquired 36,775 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$394,228.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International bought 33,487 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.65 per share, with a total value of C$356,636.55.

On Friday, October 30th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International bought 123,735 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,258,384.95.

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Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

MTA traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of C$933.84 million, a PE ratio of -944.00 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.09. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.27 and a 12-month high of C$16.03.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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