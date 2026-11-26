Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU - Get Free Report) insider Alain Tadros sold 1,080 shares of Metro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.47, for a total transaction of C$107,427.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$592,045.44. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position.

Alain Tadros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Alain Tadros sold 960 shares of Metro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.77, for a total transaction of C$95,779.20.

On Friday, September 4th, Alain Tadros sold 960 shares of Metro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.27, for a total transaction of C$86,659.20.

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Metro Stock Performance

Metro stock traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$98.07. 39,389 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,954. Metro Inc. has a 52 week low of C$86.63 and a 52 week high of C$101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.14. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.91.

Metro (TSE:MRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metro had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Metro's payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRU. Desjardins raised their price target on Metro from C$97.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Metro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotia increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TD cut shares of Metro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$107.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Metro

About Metro

With annual sales of more than $22 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 1,000 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners.

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