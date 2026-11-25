Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) insider Oliver Wittorf sold 178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,743.80, for a total transaction of $310,396.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,453.60. The trade was a 23.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get MTD alerts: Sign Up

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD traded down $41.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,662.29. 248,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,290. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,023.05 and a 1 year high of $1,806.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,617.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,365.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.13 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 15,012.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 47.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,460.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a "sell" rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,595.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 137.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 43 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International develops and manufactures precision instruments and systems used in laboratory, industrial, and retail settings. Its products include laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial scales and weighing systems, and equipment for measuring and monitoring production processes. The company also supplies product-inspection systems, including checkweighers, metal detectors, and X-ray inspection equipment, along with related software, installation, maintenance, and calibration services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mettler-Toledo International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mettler-Toledo International wasn't on the list.

While Mettler-Toledo International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report