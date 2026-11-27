Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF - Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 112,736 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.15 per share, with a total value of $2,271,630.40. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,813,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,691,984.70. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,517 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,888.98.

On Monday, November 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,778 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $135,356.66.

On Friday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,246 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $970,638.66.

On Thursday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,889 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $258,553.34.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,628 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $344,033.32.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,446 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $114,856.14.

On Monday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,555 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $369,357.20.

On Thursday, November 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,261 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,322.76.

On Friday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,412 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.28.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,698 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $676,118.34.

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Mexico Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MXF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. 13,686 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,335. The firm's 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mexico Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mexico Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mexico Fund by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a closed-end investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of Mexican companies. Its portfolio provides investors with exposure to businesses operating in Mexico across a range of industries. Established in 1981, the fund is focused on the Mexican market rather than operating businesses or providing products and services directly. Its investment adviser is Impulsora del Fondo México, S.A. de C.V.

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