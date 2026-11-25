Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF - Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,888.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,700,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,853,194.28. This represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,778 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $135,356.66.

On Friday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,246 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $970,638.66.

On Thursday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,889 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $258,553.34.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,628 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $344,033.32.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,446 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $114,856.14.

On Monday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,555 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $369,357.20.

On Thursday, November 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,261 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.16 per share, with a total value of $111,322.76.

On Friday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,412 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $72,300.28.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,698 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $676,118.34.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,762 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.10.

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Mexico Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MXF traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 125,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,497. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36.

Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mexico Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230,491 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $65,870,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,348,440 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $47,885,000 after buying an additional 88,306 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,736,000. North Ground Capital acquired a new position in Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,981,931. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its position in Mexico Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 113,006 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a closed-end investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of Mexican companies. Its portfolio provides investors with exposure to businesses operating in Mexico across a range of industries. Established in 1981, the fund is focused on the Mexican market rather than operating businesses or providing products and services directly. Its investment adviser is Impulsora del Fondo México, S.A. de C.V.

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