M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO - Get Free Report) CEO Robert Schottenstein sold 48,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $6,238,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 344,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,823,853.80. This trade represents a 12.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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M/I Homes Stock Up 1.0%

MHO traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.01. 295,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.15. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $163.66.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.55). M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Freedom Broker decreased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 price target on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on M/I Homes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,458 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,162,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 76.1% during the third quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc. is a homebuilder that plans and constructs single-family homes in a range of styles and price points. Its communities serve buyers including first-time homeowners, move-up buyers and luxury-home customers. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company operates in markets across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Texas. Its homebuilding operations are complemented by services that help buyers with mortgage financing and title-related needs. Robert H. Schottenstein serves as the company's chairman and chief executive officer.

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