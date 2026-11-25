Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) CFO James Bjornholt sold 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $187,829.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,731,238.07. This trade represents a 9.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Microchip Technology alerts: Sign Up

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $57.65. 14,835,282 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,927,053. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4550 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Microchip Technology's payout ratio is currently 137.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $103.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $4,458,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology is a semiconductor company that develops and supplies components and systems for embedded control and connected applications. Its products include microcontrollers, microprocessors, analog and power-management devices, field-programmable gate arrays, timing products, and connectivity and security solutions. The company's products are used in a range of markets, including automotive, industrial, communications, data center, consumer, and aerospace and defense. Microchip also provides development tools, software, and technical support to help customers design and build electronic systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microchip Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microchip Technology wasn't on the list.

While Microchip Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report