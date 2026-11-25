Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) CFO Anthony III sold 44 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.04, for a total transaction of $56,981.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,725,830.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Frank Anthony Balow III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Anthony III sold 20 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.31, for a total transaction of $28,686.20.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,186.12. 546,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,161. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,295.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,328.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $894.39 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 44.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,418.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 45.8% in the third quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,719 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Point Nemo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18,966.7% in the third quarter. Point Nemo Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,895 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $113,210,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,889.00 to $1,906.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,783.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) designs, develops and markets semiconductor-based power management solutions. Its products include power management integrated circuits, DC-to-DC converters, power modules, battery chargers, LED drivers and motor drivers, which help control and convert electrical power in electronic systems. The company's products serve a range of markets, including computing and data storage, automotive, communications, consumer electronics and industrial applications. MPS sells to customers around the world through direct sales and distribution channels.

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