Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC - Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Morguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$144,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,490,523 shares in the company, valued at C$165,448,053. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,260.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,000 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$113.00 per share, with a total value of C$113,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,400 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$113.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,040.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,800 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$113.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,146.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$114.25 per share, with a total value of C$34,275.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$114.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,125.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Sime Armoyan bought 3,300 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$114.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 900 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$114.25 per share, with a total value of C$102,825.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$114.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,248.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$114.00 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00.

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Morguard Price Performance

Morguard stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$110.50. 4,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.73. Morguard Co. has a twelve month low of C$108.61 and a twelve month high of C$127.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$112.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$116.40.

Morguard (TSE:MRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$8.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morguard had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of C$282.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Morguard Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morguard from C$150.00 to C$140.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$140.00.

View Our Latest Report on MRC

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation is a real estate investment company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: MRC. The company and its subsidiaries, Morguard REIT TSX: MRT.UN and Morguard North American Residential REIT TSX: MRG.UN, own a diversified portfolio of real estate assets across multiple classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-suite residential and hotel. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. As at September 30, 2025, Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets was valued at $19 billion.

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