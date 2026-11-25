NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES - Get Free Report) Director Grace Hui Tang purchased 300 shares of NetEase stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.73 per share, with a total value of $30,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get NetEase alerts: Sign Up

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.83 and a 12 month high of $149.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.08.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.31). NetEase had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.5850 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from NetEase's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetEase's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, StoneX dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NetEase by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,012 shares of the technology company's stock worth $138,003,000 after buying an additional 80,218 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth $332,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $574,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,275,174 shares of the technology company's stock worth $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $208,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. is a China-based internet technology company best known for developing and publishing online games. Its portfolio includes titles such as Fantasy Westward Journey and Identity V, as well as games for mobile and other platforms. The company serves players in China and international markets. NetEase also operates NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming and social platform, and Youdao, which provides digital learning services and education technology products. Its businesses span game development and publishing, music, and online learning.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NetEase, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NetEase wasn't on the list.

While NetEase currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report