New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) Director Louis Hsieh sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,863 shares in the company, valued at $926,361.93. The trade was a 34.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

NYSE EDU opened at $50.45 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.24.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. New Oriental Education & Technology Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $18,528,000. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,740,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 507,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. Weiss Ratings downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. New Street Research set a $56.50 target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDU

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group is a China-based education company that provides language training, test preparation, tutoring and other learning services. Its offerings have included preparation for overseas exams, domestic entrance examinations and English-language study, as well as study-abroad consulting and educational materials. Founded in Beijing in 1993 by educator Michael Yu (Yu Minhong), the company has expanded its services across China and developed online learning products alongside in-person instruction.

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